J-K: Two terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter

Awantipora encounter: The encounter broke out in the morning during a cordon-and-search operation in Hari-Pari area of Tral. (Representational Image) Awantipora encounter: The encounter broke out in the morning during a cordon-and-search operation in Hari-Pari area of Tral. (Representational Image)

Two terrorists were killed in hours-long exchange of fire with security forces in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

A police official told PTI that the encounter broke out in the morning during a cordon-and-search operation in Hari-Pari area of Tral. “Awantipora encounter update: In the exchange of fire, two terrorists have been killed. Operation is in progress. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

It also retweeted a post informing that seven hardcore overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits were arrested in a joint operation by Bandipora police, Army and CRPF.

“Arms/Ammunition recovered. They (were) involved in harbouring, providing logistics support to militants.02 FIRs registered under relevant sections of law,” it added.

On Wednesday, security forces neutralised another terrorist in Awantipora, who was later identified by a senior police officer as a Pakistani national affiliated to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd