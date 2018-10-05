Two NC workers shot dead by suspected militants two days ahead of J-K local polls

“The gunmen fired at three persons at Karfali Mohalla, resulting in the death of two of them and injuries to another,” police said. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) “The gunmen fired at three persons at Karfali Mohalla, resulting in the death of two of them and injuries to another,” police said. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Two days ahead of polling for the first phase of elections for local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, militants Friday shot dead two National Conference party workers and injured another by firing at them from a close range in Karfali Mohalla area of Srinagar.

“Party President Farooq Abdulah, Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the barbaric killing of two party workers Nazir Ah Bhat and Mushtaq Ah Wani,” the JKNC said in a tweet.

Confirming the incident, Omar tweeted: “I cannot condemn strongly enough the murderous terrorist attack against three of my party workers. Nazir Ahmed Bhat (working in the office of MLA Shamima Firdous) & Mushtaq Ahmed Wani have been killed. Allah Jannat naseeb karey.”

He further said, “Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo has been injured & is in hospital. I pray for his complete & speedy recovery. May the families of Nazir, Mushtaq & Shakeel find strength in this most difficult time.”

Omar also thanked former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who also expressed pain over the incident. “Thank you for your kind words at this difficult time Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba. I’m sure your message of support will give the family some strength at this difficult time.”

Mufti tweeted: “Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers . My heart goes out to their families & children . Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through.”

The first phase of polling in the state will be held on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, the third phase on October 13 and the fourth and final phase on October 16. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 20. Around 17 lakh electors are eligible to vote in the four-phased local body and municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir. With the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staying away from the municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 70 BJP candidates have been elected unopposed in the Valley and the saffron party is set to lead at least seven municipal bodies in Kashmir.

Blaming the National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the low number of nominations filed for the upcoming municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State (Home) Hansraj G Ahir said Wednesday, “By not participating in the local elections, PDP and NC have encouraged militants.”

“Both NC and PDP ruled Jammu and Kashmir for so many years but when the Centre is allocating over Rs 4,000 crore to the state, the two parties have shown that they are against development,” he said.

