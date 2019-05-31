J-K: Two policemen injured in encounter in Kishtwar district

Two policemen were injured after a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday came across some militants in the remote Marwah area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

The encounter was in progress and more reinforcements were rushed to the area, said Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone M K Sinha. However, it cannot be said that the militants engaged in the encounter were the same group involved in recent killings in Kishtwar, he added.

Sources said the encounter between militants and police in the hilly district came after nearly seven years. The last counter-insurgency operation was carried there on December 23, 2012. This followed a combing operation by the police and security forces in the forests. This operation has been ongoing for the past few months to flush out militants involved in the killing of a senior BJP leader and a RSS functionary.

An RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar were shot dead by militants at broad daylight, inside the state government-run district hospital, on April 9 this year. Prior to this, militants had gunned down BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his elder brother Ajit Parihar, when they were on their way to home in the town on November 100.

Following these killings, police released posters of nearly half a dozen militants saying that they were active in the district and offered cash award and government job to anyone providing information leading to their killing or apprehension. Significantly, the hilly district which falls in Chenab Valley area of Jammu and Kashmir was declared militancy-free many years ago.