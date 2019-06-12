J-K: Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

Two militants, whom J&K Police described as inspired by Islamic State (IS) ideology, were killed in a pre-dawn encounter in Shopian district on Tuesday.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched by joint forces in Awneera area of Shopian district, police said. The militants fired at the search party and an encounter ensued around 3.25 am. Two militants, identified as Sayar Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam district and Shakir Ahmad Wagay of Shopian, were killed.

Police sources said several pictures on social media suggested that the slain militants were affiliated to “Wilayah of Hind”, which the IS recently claimed to have established as a “province” in India.