J-K: Three militants killed in gunfight at Tral

Two days after the Centre decided not to extend the Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, a gunfight began in south Kashmir after security forces resumed their anti-militancy operation in the Valley. In this first post-ceasefire gunbattle, three militants were killed while two paramilitary officers were injured in Tral.

DGP S P Vaid tweeted: “Firing stopped, all terrorists neutralized, two bodies recovered.” He then tweeted: “Third body of terrorists also recovered, operation concluded successfully.”

Tuesday late afternoon, a joint team of J-K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Hyuna village of Tral in Pulwama district. The forces had information about the presence of three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants including a commander.

As the joint team of forces zeroed in on the target house, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter that continued till late.

Police sources said the three trapped militants included Jaish-e-Mohammad’s operational chief Qasim, who took over command in the Valley after the killing of Mufti Waqas. They said the militants were planning attacks in Srinagar.

“For the time being, the threat of attacks in Srinagar has subsided,” said a top police officer. “He (Qasim) was constantly planning attacks in Srinagar. All the threat of attacks in Srinagar emanated from these three militants.”

Police sources said that two paramilitary officers including a commanding officer were injured in the initial gunbattle and were shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

The slain militants have been identified as Adil Ahmad, a resident of Midoora Tral, Danish Ahmad of Pinglish Tral and a foreigner. Adil had joined militant ranks only two days ago while Danish was a 23-day-old militant.

