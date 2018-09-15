J-K: Three militants dead, five trapped as encounter underway in Kulgam

Amid the ongoing search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces, prompting them to retaliate and kill three of the outlaws, the official said. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Amid the ongoing search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces, prompting them to retaliate and kill three of the outlaws, the official said. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Three militants were gunned down on Saturday morning in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said. Five more militants are trapped as the encounter is underway. The train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have also been suspended due to apprehensions of law and order problems.

Encounter going on in Chowgam Kulgam. Five terrorists are trapped. 3 reported to have been neutralised. Train services between Baramulla -Qazigund suspended. Police and Security Forces on job. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 15, 2018

According to police, the militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba. Reportedly, these militants were involved in a series of acts including the killing of two bank employees and several policemen.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Chowgam, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area Saturday morning.

Amid the ongoing search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces, prompting them to retaliate and kill three of the outlaws, the official said.

This comes two days after two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in north Kashmir’s Sopore town. The J&K Police also recovered two aadhaar cards from the militants and said that they were foreigners.

