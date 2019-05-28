J-K: Three including former militant detained under PSA

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday detained three people including a former militant under the Public Safety Act in Kishtwar district. The detainees also include a hawala racketeer and a drug peddler.

According to police, former militant Khurshid Ahmed of Chatroo area had been an over ground worker (OGW) of Harkat-ul-Jehad-i-Islami (HUJI).

Farooq Ahmed of Anantnag’s Nai Basti area of Kokernag tehsil was detained for his alleged involvement in series of drug peddling incidents. Meanwhile, Tanveer Ahmed of Kishtwar’s Dachhan area was an active OGW of Hizbul Mujahideen and had been involved in trading of hawala money.

The detention was followed up by preparation of dossiers by Kishtwar district police which were then forwarded by Senior Superintendent of Police, Shakti K. Pathak to the District Magistrate Angrez Singh.

A police team headed by Inspector Bashir Ahmed executed the detention order and all the accused have been lodged in District Jail Kathua, a police spokesperson said. “The detention of these accused under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was need of the hour as they were becoming a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the district,” the spokesperson said adding that similar drives will take place in future as well.