J-K: Taxi drivers booked for fake social media posts on attack on Amarnath pilgrims

Pilgrims make their way to Sheshnag on the Amarnath Yatra. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) Pilgrims make their way to Sheshnag on the Amarnath Yatra. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday registered a case against some unidentified people for circulating fake social media posts regarding an attack on Amarnath pilgrims in state’s winter capital city here.

Giving details, police said that some unknown people who were running a travel agency from Mangal Market near Jammu railway station had brought taxis from outside the state to carry Amarnath pilgrims. Annoyed over this, some taxi drivers associated with local taxi union smashed the window panes of these privately run taxis at Mangal market making them to leave.

However, instead of lodging any complaint at the nearest police station, they while on way to Punjab uploaded fake posts on social media regarding attack on Amarnath yatris causing scare among pilgrims.

The police have registered a case in the matter and started investigations, said SHO Trikuta Nagar Police Station, Sajjad Parvez. However, no arrest has been made into the matter so far as the taxi drivers had posted the concocted story about attack while crossing Lakhanpur, he said.

Police have also registered a case against unknown taxi drivers who indulged in violence smashing the window panes of taxis operating from Mangal market, the officer added.

