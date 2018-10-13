J-K: Suspected militants gun down policeman in Sopore

A J-K policeman was killed by three suspected militants at his home in North Kashmir. (Representational Image) A J-K policeman was killed by three suspected militants at his home in North Kashmir. (Representational Image)

A policeman was shot dead by suspected militants at his residence in North Kashmir’s Sopore town late on Friday night. The policeman, identified as Javid Ahmad, was a resident of Warpora area in Sopore. He was working as a “follower” with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and was posted in nearby Singpora Parihaspora.

Superintendent of Police, Sopore, Javid Iqbal told The Indian Express, “He had come home. Three militants came his home and fired at him. He sustained injuries and succumbed.” He added that investigations in the case are yet to commence.

Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

A few days ago, a Special Police Officer (SPO) was injured after suspected militants had fired at him in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Last month three policemen were killed after they were abducted by suspected militants from their homes in South Kashmir Shopian district and later killed. The killings triggered resignations of SPO’s of J&K police on social media.

Encounter in Pulwama: One militant killed

One militant was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning. A senior police official said that the encounter is over, and the identity of the militant is being ascertained.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App