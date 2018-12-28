J-K: Srinagar records minus 7.7 degrees, Kashmir health department issues advisory

With Kashmir valley reeling under severe cold weather, the Kashmir health department on Friday issued a public advisory as the night temperature dropped to minus 7.7 degree Celsius on Friday in Srinagar. The capital witnessed the coldest December night in 28 years on Thursday after the night temperature was recorded at minus 7.6 degrees.

The Directorate of Health Service Kashmir (DSEK) on Friday issued a list of do’s and dont’s for the people and said that elderly (over 65 years) and infants are at high risk.

Among the points listed in the advisory, the department has asked people to not sit for long periods of time, wear warm clothes in layers, wear a scarf, hat and gloves and stay active indoors.

It was for the first time on Thursday night after 28 years, that the minimum temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 7.6 degrees. On December 7, 1990 the minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar, was minus 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Due to the cold weatehr conditions, other than water taps and small water bodies, fringes of Dal Lake in Srinagar also froze.

Kashmir is currently witnessing 40 days of the harshest winter period known as Chillai-Kalan which began on December 21 and will end on January 31. During this period, the night temperatures across the valley see a huge dip and day temperatures will mostly remain in single digits.

MeT officials in Srinagar say there will be some relief in the next few days, as there are some changes in weather in the coming days. “The present situation is going to continue for a few more days. We are expecting a change in weather in the next few days,” said a senior weather official.

As per the MeT department on Friday, Drass town in Ladakh region was the coldest town in the state and the minimum temperature was recorded minus 22.2 degree Celsius. In the Valley, the ski resort Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9.3 degrees, while as Pahalgam saw a night temperature of minus 9.5 degree Celsius.