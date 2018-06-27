J-K: Special Police Officer goes missing with AK-47 rifle

J-K: The officer has gone missing with an AK-47 rifle. (ANI photo) J-K: The officer has gone missing with an AK-47 rifle. (ANI photo)

A Special Police Officer (SPO) has gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir after leaving from Pampore police station with an AK-47 rifle, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The search operation is underway.

This comes more than a week after a Rifleman Aurangzeb was killed by terrorists after he was abducted from south Kashmir’s Shopian district on June 13. Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian.

In another incident on June 24, a soldier of Jammu and Kashmir’s Light Infantry was found dead under “mysterious circumstances” near his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

