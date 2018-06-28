J-K: Special Police Officer cop escapes with rifle, joins Hizbul Mujahideen

J-K: The officer has gone missing with an AK-47 rifle. (ANI photo) J-K: The officer has gone missing with an AK-47 rifle. (ANI photo)

A Special Police Officer in Pampore escaped with his service rifle and joined militants ranks on Wednesday. Hizbul Mujahideen has confirmed that the policeman has joined the outfit, asking other police personnel to follow his example.

Irfan Ahmad Dar was the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Pampore Station House Officer.

Immediately after his escape, Hizbul Mujahideen confirmed that Dar has joined them. “SPO Irfan Ahmad Dar who fled with rifle has joined Hizbul Mujahideen,” Hizb spokesman Burhan-ud-din said in a statement to a local news agency in Srinagar. “We appeal to all the Jammu and Kashmir police cadres to give up their job and join Hizbul Mujahideen to give a push to the resistance struggle.”

Dar was a resident of Nehama area of Kakapora block in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Several police personnel have deserted their units and joined militant ranks over the last two years. In 2016, Naseer Ahmad Pandit was the first policeman to join Hizbul Mujahideen. He was the PSO of then Roads and Buildings Minister Altaf Bukhari and escaped with two rifles from his Srinagar residence.

Syed Naveed from Shopian escaped from Budgam last year and has risen to the top ranks of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Ishfaq Ahmad Dar from Shopian joined the Lashkar-e-Toiba last year.

Two Army men have also joined militant ranks.

Meanwhile, suspected militants on Wednesday assaulted two SPOs in south Kashmir.

