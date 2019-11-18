J-K: Soldier killed in blast near LoC

AN ARMY soldier was killed and two other Army personnel injured in a suspected IED blast that took place near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Palanwala sector on Sunday.

Advertising

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand identified the soldier who was killed as Havaldar Santosh Kumar of Pura Bhadauria village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the explosion took place around 11 am when an Army patrol was moving near the LoC. The IED was apparently planted by militants, sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Shahpur area of Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated.