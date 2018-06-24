J-K: Soldier found dead under ‘mysterious circumstances’ near home in Rajouri

J-K soldier found dead near home in Rajouri district. (Reuters file photo) J-K soldier found dead near home in Rajouri district. (Reuters file photo)

A soldier of Jammu and Kashmir’s Light Infantry was found dead under “mysterious circumstances” near his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, police said.

The victim who was identified as Sepoy Neeraj Kumar had come home on leave and was supposed to report back at his unit in Ferozepur in Punjab on June 30. “His body on Sunday was found under mysterious circumstances near his home in Sunderbani area of Rajouri,” a police officer told IANS. “An FIR has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of his death.”

This comes days after Aurangzeb, a jawan of same infantry, was abducted and killed by militants. He was also abducted and killed when he was on leave.

