J-K: Six CRPF personnel injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar

Six CRPF personnel were injured after militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, the police said.

The 144th battalion of the paramilitary force was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place. The grenade explosion caused panic in the area. The security forces also fired some shots in the air in retaliation.

The injured personnel were quickly shifted to hospital.

The attack comes in the wake of a number of attacks on the truck drivers in the Valley.

-With inputs from ANI and PTI