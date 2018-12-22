J-K: Six CRPF personnel injured in Anantnag grenade attack

Six personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in a grenade attack at South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, at least six militants were killed in an encounter with security forces which took place in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. The deceased were affiliated to former top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind head Zakir Musa, Awantipora Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed Zahid confirmed to The Indian Express.

The encounter erupted after police launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area. During the searches, police opened fire at the forces, resulting in the encounter.

Issuing a statement later, police said there was no collateral damage during the encounter. Arms and ammunition were seized from the spot. A case has been registered and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the government.

More details awaited.