J-K: Shutdown in Valley, march to Eidgah foiled

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday imposed restrictions on civilian movement in several parts of Srinagar to foil a separatist march, even as the Valley observed shutdown on the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone.

All business establishments remained shut and public transport was off roads in response to the shutdown call given by the joint separatist leadership. Government offices also saw thin attendance. Separatists had asked people to march to Eidgah cemetery where Farooq and Lone are buried. Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Geelani were put under house arrest. JKLF chief Yasin Malik was arrested on Friday.

“The Nation today joins to pay glowing tributes to the peoples leader #ShaheedEMillat Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, #ShaheedEHurriyat Abdul Ghani lone and the #61Martyrs of #HawalMassacre on their Martyrdom anniversary,” Mirwaiz tweeted. “The rulers will not allow us to collectively commemorate this day at Eidgah Martyrs graveyard as #YoumETajdeedEAhed as half the city has been put under severe curfew and restrictions but the commitment to carry forward the legacy of our Martyrs till freedom from occupation runs deep in the heart of each one of us!”

Mirwaiz’s father Mohammad Farooq was killed by suspected militants on May 21, 1990. Lone was killed by militants on the same date in 2002.

