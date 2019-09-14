Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to financially aid children from economically weaker families in heart surgeries

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is soon going to aid children from economically weaker families in getting heart surgery at the Kakryal based Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. The surgery which will be free of cost for children till the age of 16 years is being initiated jointly by the Shrine Board and Have a Heart Foundation.

The Shrine Board in association with the super speciality hospital entered into a partnership with the Punjab based Foundation to sponsor heart procedures for such children suffering from congenital heart ailments (by birth defects). “The project ‘every life matters’ will provide highly subsidised treatment support to children belonging to economically backward families,” the board said in a statement.

More than 60 toddlers from Jammu and Kashmir are in the waiting period at the PGI and AIIMS for such procedures and the initiative is likely to bring immediate relief to their families.

Earlier, President of the Foundation Balbir Kumar met J&K Governor and Chairman of the Shrine Board Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhawan and briefed him about the project. The Shrine Board’s chief executive officer Simrandeep Singh and Facility Director of the Kakryal hospital were also present on the occasion.