J-K: Several Special Police Officers announce resignation in Tral

The SPOs announced the resignation from mosques after congregational Friday prayers. (Representational photo) The SPOs announced the resignation from mosques after congregational Friday prayers. (Representational photo)

Over a dozen Special Police Officers (SPOs) announced their resignation in south Kashmir’s Tral on Friday. The resignations came after a Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander gave a week’s time to the SPOs to announce their resignation.

J-K Police was silent on the issue but a senior officer told The Sunday Express that “there are measures in place” to check this. The SPOs announced the resignation from mosques after congregational Friday prayers. Hizbul’s Tral commander Hammad Khan had asked the SPOs to resign.

A senior police officer told The Sunday Express that none of these SPOs had officially put in their papers. “We have measures in place to check this,” he said.

