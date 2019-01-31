J-K: Five civilians, two CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack by militants

Toggle Menu
J-K: Five civilians, two CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack by militantshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/j-k-seven-civilians-injured-in-grenade-attack-by-militants-5562726/

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in the Valley and Jammu-Kashmir Police have registered a case related to the incident.

JK police requested the public to assist the police forces in case any information related to the incident is received. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

Five civilians, including three women, and two CRPF jawans were injured Thursday morning in a grenade attack by militants on security forces at Sherbagh Chowk in Anantnag district.

A press release issued on Thursday by the Jammu Kashmir police stated, “Terrorists today hurled a grenade on security forces at Sherbagh Chowk in Anantnag district which resulted in injuries to five civilians, including 3 women, and two CRPF jawans.”

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in the Valley and Jammu Kashmir police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The injured have been identified as Rehana Begum, Sobiya Jan and Naza Begum, all residents of Anchidora, and Irfan Dar and Mohd Hussain. The CRPF jawans were identified as Narender Kumar and Vishal Patel.

