J-K police detains separatist leader Yasin Malik

Separatist leader Yasin Malik was detained from his residence in central Srinagar late Friday evening. J&K Police confirmed that Malik has been kept under detention at the Kothi Bath police station.

Malik is part of the Joint Resistance Leadership in J&K alongside Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

His detention comes ahead of the hearing in the 35A case by the apex court, expected to be taken up on Monday. Police sources stated, that more arrests could be expected in the state ahead of the hearing.

This also comes two days since the withdrawal of security to 18 Hurriyat leaders and more than 150 others, in the state.

The state government had argued that this would make an additional 1000 men available for routine police work.

Meanwhile, the decision was condemned by political leaders in Kashmir include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.