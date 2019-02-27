Jammu-Kashmir: Residents of Uri district shifted after firing along LoC

Toggle Menu
Uri district: Trade between India and Pakistan through the Kaman Post in Uri has been suspended Wednesday due to the situation.

Jawans patrolling in Nowgam Sector on Tuesday. Security was heightened along the LoC yesterday after the IAF conducted an airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday said residents of Kamalkote nallah and Kaalgi in Uri district are being shifted to safer locations after few shells landed in the area. The Indian Army has been responding to unprovoked firing at several places along the Line of Control (LoC) and has destroyed at least five Pakistani bunkers. Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the firing has resulted in several casualties on the Pakistani side.

The spokesperson said the Indian army retaliated “and our focused firing resulted in severe destruction of five Pakistani posts and a number of casualties to Pak Army”.

Five Indian soldiers sustained minor injuries; two were evacuated to a military hospital for medical treatment where their condition is stable.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after the Indian Air Force conducted an airstrike and struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot.

In a separate incident, two Jaish terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian this morning. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, officials told The Indian Express.

