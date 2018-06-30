J-K rains LIVE updates: Governor chairs emergency meeting on flood situation, Amarnath Yatra suspended for today

River Jhelum flows above the critical mark after heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir. (Express Photo: Naveed Iqbal) River Jhelum flows above the critical mark after heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir. (Express Photo: Naveed Iqbal)

Following a flood alert issued by the Jammu and Kashmir’s Irrigation and Flood Department, the state administration ordered that all schools in the Valley remain closed on Saturday. The warning was issued after heavy downpour led to river Jhelum flowing above the critical mark at Sangam in Anantnag district. Srinagar recorded 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday. J&K Governor N N Vohra has reviewed the flood preparedness.

Predicting more rainfall over the weekend, the Met department has asked those residing in areas along the embankments of the river and in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

Read | J&K: Flood alert in Valley, schools closed today

The Amarnath Yatra has also been affected due to the heavy rains. The movement of pilgrims to Amaranth shrine via the Baltal route was suspended yesterday. However, 1,263 pilgrims took the Pahalgam-Chandanwari route to Sheshnag on Friday morning to continue their pilgrimage.