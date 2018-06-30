J-K rains LIVE updates: Governor chairs emergency meeting on flood situation, Amarnath Yatra suspended for today

Following a flood alert issued by the Jammu and Kashmir’s Irrigation and Flood Department, the state administration ordered that all schools in the Valley remain closed on Saturday. The warning was issued after heavy downpour led to river Jhelum flowing above the critical mark at Sangam in Anantnag district. Srinagar recorded 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday. J&K Governor N N Vohra has reviewed the flood preparedness.
Predicting more rainfall over the weekend, the Met department has asked those residing in areas along the embankments of the river and in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.
The Amarnath Yatra has also been affected due to the heavy rains. The movement of pilgrims to Amaranth shrine via the Baltal route was suspended yesterday. However, 1,263 pilgrims took the Pahalgam-Chandanwari route to Sheshnag on Friday morning to continue their pilgrimage.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said the people living in low-lying areas and embankments of river Jhelum in Srinagar were requested to be alert and prepared for evacuation.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday raised questions over the PDP-BJP government's measures to avoid a situation of flood in the state. "What was the PDP-BJP government doing after the devastating floods of 2014? What happened to the dredging of the Jehlum? Why was the carrying capacity of the flood channel not increased? Where did the money go," he said in a tweet.
The flood alert was sounded on Friday after water level crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. However, the water has started receding as it was measured at a lower level of 23.06 feet at 10 am today as compared to 23.16 feet at 9 am.
Water level started receding in the southern parts of the valley even as intermittent rains continued on Saturday, PTI reported.
(Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Pilgrims stranded in the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Nunwan in Pahalgam on Thursday (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The Irrigation and Flood Department issued a flood alert for low lying areas of Srinagar. Level of gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh has been recorded at 20.82 ft as of 9 am. People in low lying areas have been advised to remain alert and prepare for evacuation if needed.
The Srinagar district administration has put out helpline numbers for the people after the flood alert was issued on Friday.
Following are the numbers: 91 7051112345, 91 9419042342
The Irrigation and Flood Department, Jammu and Kashmir issued a flood alert for South Kashmir on Friday following heavy rainfall in the state.