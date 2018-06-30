Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
J-K rains LIVE updates: Governor chairs emergency meeting on flood situation, Amarnath Yatra suspended for today

J-K rains LIVE UPDATES: Predicting more rainfall over the weekend, the Met department has asked those residing in areas along the embankments of the river and in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 12:45:20 pm
Following a flood alert issued by the Jammu and Kashmir’s Irrigation and Flood Department, the state administration ordered that all schools in the Valley remain closed on Saturday. The warning was issued after heavy downpour led to river Jhelum flowing above the critical mark at Sangam in Anantnag district. Srinagar recorded 12.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday. J&K Governor N N Vohra has reviewed the flood preparedness.

Predicting more rainfall over the weekend, the Met department has asked those residing in areas along the embankments of the river and in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

The Amarnath Yatra has also been affected due to the heavy rains. The movement of pilgrims to Amaranth shrine via the Baltal route was suspended yesterday. However, 1,263 pilgrims took the Pahalgam-Chandanwari route to Sheshnag on Friday morning to continue their pilgrimage.

Live Blog

Follow LIVE Updates on the rain and flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir

12:45 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
12:42 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
DC Srinagar asks people to be prepared for evacuation

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said the people living in low-lying areas and embankments of river Jhelum in Srinagar were requested to be alert and prepared for evacuation.

12:36 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Omar Abdullah questions PDP-BJP govt

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday raised questions over the PDP-BJP government's measures to avoid a situation of flood in the state. "What was the PDP-BJP government doing after the devastating floods of 2014? What happened to the dredging of the Jehlum? Why was the carrying capacity of the flood channel not increased? Where did the money go," he said in a tweet.

12:31 (IST) 30 Jun 2018

The flood alert was sounded on Friday after water level crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. However, the water has started receding as it was measured at a lower level of 23.06 feet at 10 am today as compared to 23.16 feet at 9 am.

12:22 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Water level in South Kashmir recedes

Water level started receding in the southern parts of the valley even as intermittent rains continued on Saturday, PTI reported.

12:19 (IST) 30 Jun 2018

(Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

12:08 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Amarnath yatra suspended owing to incessant rains

Pilgrims stranded in the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Nunwan in Pahalgam on Thursday (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

11:52 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
J-K Governor N N Vohra chairs emergency meeting
11:49 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Jhelum flows above danger mark
11:40 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
People in low-lying arise advised to remain alert

The Irrigation and Flood Department issued a flood alert for low lying areas of Srinagar. Level of gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh has been recorded at 20.82 ft as of 9 am. People in low lying areas have been advised to remain alert and prepare for evacuation if needed.

11:35 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
District administration issues helpline numbers

The Srinagar district administration has put out helpline numbers for the people after the flood alert was issued on Friday. 

Following are the numbers:  91 7051112345, 91 9419042342

11:29 (IST) 30 Jun 2018
Flood alert in Jammu and Kashmir

The Irrigation and Flood Department, Jammu and Kashmir issued a flood alert for South Kashmir on Friday following heavy rainfall in the state. 

Heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has affected the construction of the 48 MW hydel project at Lower Kalnai, a tributary of Chenab river in Doda district. A bund to divert river waters into the diversion tunnel was washed away Friday morning in flash floods. Read | Jammu-Kashmir: Flash floods wash away 48 MW hydel project bund

