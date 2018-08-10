J-K: PSA slapped against ‘hardcore criminal’, sent to jail

Shivraj Singh alias Raju, 26, had formed a gang to create terror among the people in Samba, police said. (Representational Image) Shivraj Singh alias Raju, 26, had formed a gang to create terror among the people in Samba, police said. (Representational Image)

Police Friday slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against a “hardcore criminal” after he was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A dossier was prepared against Raju for his alleged involvement in a number of criminal activities causing threat to the life and liberty of the people in the district, especially the Vijaypur town, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan issued orders of arrest under the PSA and police im plemented it and sent him to sub-jail Hiranagar, police said. The PSA is an administrative detention law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Raju was encouraging and recruiting criminal-minded people to join his gang in a bid to disturb law and order, police said. He was also involved in drug smuggling, they added.

