J-K: Police recovers vehicle used in killing of RSS functionary, PSO

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday seized a Maruti Alto car, which is suspected to have been used by militants in the killing of a senior RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar, at Kishtwar district hospital.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer said that the car was found abandoned by militants at Chehaar grid station. Pointing out that its number plate appears to have been changed, he said that investigations are on to find out its actual registration number vis-à-vis its real owner.

Meanwhile, searches to track down the absconding militants is underway in Kishtwar town and its surrounding areas, sources said. Nearly a dozen people have so far been detained by police for questioning in the matter.

The militants, on Tuesday, had gunned down the senior Sangh functionary and his PSO at the government-run district hospital. While the PSO died on the spot, Sharma succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The police had to later impose a curfew as protests broke in the area. While the restrictions were lifted in Bhaderwah, they are still active in Kishtwar with an hour of daily relaxation since Friday.

It is to be noted that the militants had made an unsuccessful attempt to blow a CRPF bus by hitting it with an explosive-laden Santro car along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal.

In November 2018, militants had gunned down BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his elder brother Ajit Parihar when they were returning home after closing their shop at Tapan mohalla situated opposite the Kishtwar police station.