J&K: Police cordoned militants in Kishtwar district, encounter underway

The Kishtwar place has recently established contact with a group of militants during searches in Mariah area of Kishtwar.

In a major success against attempts to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, Police and Rashtriya Rifles personnel have cordoned a group of militants in Keshwan area. A firefight has been underway between both sides for the past one hour, official sources said.

However, it is too early to ascertain whether it was the same militant group that was involved in the killing of RSS functionary and a senior BIP leader among four people in Kishtwar town since November 1 last, they said.

The Kishtwar police has recently established contact with a group of militants during searches in Mariah area of Kishtwar. However, militants believed to be a new group having sneaked into the area from adjoining Kashmir Valley had managed to escape after opening fire at search party.

 

