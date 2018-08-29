J-K police constable’s AK 47 goes missing, suspended

Poonch: Soon after senior official came to know about the matter, an alert was sounded and a departmental enquiry has been initiated into the matter. Poonch: Soon after senior official came to know about the matter, an alert was sounded and a departmental enquiry has been initiated into the matter.

A police constable has been suspended after his AK 47 rifle reportedly went missing inside the District Police Lines (DPL) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch town.

Identifying the constable as Farooq Ahmed, sources said that a case has been registered in the matter. The constable was deployed with a DySP ranking officer as his PSO.

Quoting the cop, a senior police officer said that he had kept the rifle in a box at his barrack inside the DPL on the night of August 26. He found the rifle missing when opened the box the next morning.

Soon after senior official came to know about the matter, an alert was sounded and a departmental enquiry has been initiated into the matter. Searches inside the DPL are still in progress as a number of cops are on leave, a senior police official said.

