J-K: Month since pellet injury, kin seek answers from doctors on Hiba’s eyesight

Even as a month has passed since 20-month-old child Hiba Nisar suffered pellet injury in her eye, the family has no clear answers from the doctors about her sight.

On Monday, the youngest pellet victim was again examined by doctors at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital after second surgery was performed earlier this month and the pellet was removed from her eye.

“Doctors haven’t told me anything clear. They only said they feel an improvement. But they didn’t discuss whether she would regain her eyesight in her injured eye or not,” Hiba’s father Nisar Ahmad told The Indian Express on Tuesday at the hospital.

When the doctors examined her eye condition, it was difficult for them to get a proper insight as Hiba continuously cried and didn’t allow doctors to see her eye properly.

“She didn’t let doctors check the eye properly,” says Nisar.

Hiba suffered a pellet injury to her right eye in their native Kapren-Batgund village of Shopian in south Kashmir after an encounter on November 25. Clashes between protesters and security forces were going on in the area when Hiba was hit inside her house, and according to the child’s mother Marsala Jan who was holding Hiba in her arms, security forces fired pellets at them.

The doctors at SMHS have asked Hiba’s family to visit the hospital again on Friday.

“They (doctors) should tell me precisely if there is any improvement after the second surgery,” says Nasir. “If they tell us clearly, then I can think about the future and even taking her outside for treatment. So far there are no complete answers from the doctors about her vision.”

Asked about the examination of Hiba by doctors on Monday at SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak, the medical superintendent told The Indian Express that he was yet to receive feedback about the Monday visit. “I can tell you the exact report on Tuesday,” he said.

Dr Sabia Rashid, under whom the treatment is going on, was not available for comment.

A senior SMHS doctor, however, told The Indian Express on Monday that Hiba is “responding positively” to the treatment. “We are hopeful to see further improvement in her vision. Her vision will further improve,” the doctor said.

The pellet injury to Hiba last month triggered outrage against the security forces for using the pellet guns. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has also sought a report from the J-K police and the administration regarding the case.