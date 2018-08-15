J-K: PDP youth president shot at in Budgam

PDP youth leader Waheed Para (Source: Twitter/@parawaheed) PDP youth leader Waheed Para (Source: Twitter/@parawaheed)

Two unidentified gunmen fired at PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Para in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the police said on Tuesday. Para escaped unhurt, they said. Two shots were fired at Para’s bullet-proof vehicle when he had gone to Handjan in Budgam to attend a condolence meeting.

“I reached at 6 pm and this incident took place at 6.30 pm,” Para told The Indian Express.

The former Sports Council Secretary said that Para had made an unplanned visit and was accompanied by his personal security officials. The police have filed an FIR and launched a probe into the incident, Budgam SP Tejinder Singh said. “The attacks seems to be perpetrated by unknown gunmen,” he said.

NC’s Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

In view of security arrangements ahead of Independence Day, J&K police has advised ‘protected persons’ in the state to “restrict movement.

