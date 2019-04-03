Toggle Menu
J-K: Panch shot at by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

A panch was shot at by suspected militants in Kulgam, after which he was shifted to a local hospital in Srinagar. 

Suspected militants Wednesday shot at a panch in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district leaving him grievously injured, officials said. The panch has been identified as Abdul Majeed, a resident of Shalipora village from Kulgam district.

A senior police official told The Indian Express that Majeed was shot in the evening and he was shifted to a local hospital. Subsequently, he was shifted to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.

“He has a bullet wound in the abdomen and was brought here to the hospital. We have shifted him to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment,” said a health official.

More details awaited.

