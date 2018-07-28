J-K: One killed, 6 injured as mortar shell accidentally explodes

An injured worker being transferred to hospital after an old mortar exploded in Arnia sector on Friday, July 27, 2018. (PTI Photo) An injured worker being transferred to hospital after an old mortar exploded in Arnia sector on Friday, July 27, 2018. (PTI Photo)

A man was killed and six others injured when a mortar shell lying in a field near the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector accidentally exploded on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Bittu of Bihar.

Sources said all the victims were agricultural labourers and were sowing paddy when they found the unexploded shell. The men started fiddling with it, which triggered the blast. During escalation along the border earlier this year, several shells fired by Pakistan had remained unexploded here.

