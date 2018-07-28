Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • J-K: One killed, 6 injured as mortar shell accidentally explodes

J-K: One killed, 6 injured as mortar shell accidentally explodes

Sources said all the victims were agricultural labourers and were sowing paddy when they found the unexploded shell.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: July 28, 2018 12:46:34 am
J-K: One killed, 6 injured as mortar shell accidentally explodes An injured worker being transferred to hospital after an old mortar exploded in Arnia sector on Friday, July 27, 2018. (PTI Photo) 

A man was killed and six others injured when a mortar shell lying in a field near the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector accidentally exploded on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Bittu of Bihar.

Sources said all the victims were agricultural labourers and were sowing paddy when they found the unexploded shell. The men started fiddling with it, which triggered the blast. During escalation along the border earlier this year, several shells fired by Pakistan had remained unexploded here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement