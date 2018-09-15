J-K: Army Jawan injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

The exchange of fire at intermittent intervals was going on between two sides. (Representational) The exchange of fire at intermittent intervals was going on between two sides. (Representational)

An army Jawan was injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Saturday.

According to a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand, “the enemy opened up small arms fire at about 10.30 am leading to injury to one soldier. The injured is out of danger and has been evacuated to Command Hospital at Udhampur,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Indian Army retaliated. The exchange of fire at intermittent intervals was going on between two sides.

