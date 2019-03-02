J-K: NC, PDP consider moving court against Centre’s bid to amend quota law

A day after the Union Cabinet approved amendments to Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954, senior politicians in the state questioned the method adopted to bring in the amendments, and the two main political parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said they will move court against the decision.

While the NC called the decision an “assault” on J&K’s autonomy, the PDP termed it “constitutional vandalism.”

The Centre’s decision to amend the Constitution order, to extend provisions of two Acts of Parliament to J&K, is seen in the state as a prelude to repeal Article 35A through a similar mechanism in the absence of an elected government in J&K.

The 1954 order is an executive order issued by the President under Article 370 to extend provisions of an Act by Parliament, but with prior concurrence of the state government.

Pointing out that Article 370 defines state government as the head of the state “acting on the advice of Council of Ministers”, both NC and PDP called the Centre’s decision “unconstitutional” and “in violation of Article 370”. They argued that in the absence of an elected government, Governor Satya Pal Malik does not have the requisite constitutional power to provide his consent to such amendment.

Former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “The Governor’s administration cannot give consent to any such amendment because it is beyond their authority. They are brazenly fiddling with matters pertaining to constitutional relationship between J&K and the Union of India. We will challenge this brazen violation of Constitution in court.”

Former CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah told The Indian Express that although this latest order has nothing to do with Article 35A, the Centre’s decision to seek concurrence from the Governor, who is its own nominee, is “problematic”. He said, “We will go to court on this.”

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved amending the JK Reservation Act through an Ordinance to add the words “and International Border” after the word “LAC” to extend benefits of reservation to residents of LAC, along those near the International Border in Jammu, Samba, Kathua regions.

The Centre is set to extend Constitution (77th amendment) Act, 1995, and Constitution (103rd amendment) Act, 2019, to J&K through this fresh order after amending the 1954 Presidential order.

Both NC and PDP have not opposed the two Acts being extended to the state but insist that the route taken is a breach of Article 370. Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference party also stated that “amending Constitutional provisions in absence of an elected government will not only have bearing on J&K’s constitutional relationship with India but also (lead to) further trust deficit between people (in J&K) and the Centre.”

Jehangir Iqbal Ganai, former Advocate General of J&K, told The Indian Express, “Amendments made to the Indian Constitution can be applied to J&K as per the mode prescribed under Article 370. The Union Cabinet seems to have accepted the recommendation of the SAC (State Administrative Council, headed by the Governor) as concurrence of the government. If you read Article 370 as it is, it provides for concurrence of an elected government, not a nominee of the Central government.”

Mufti said Governor’s rule is an interim arrangement, and the administration should avoid fiddling with serious constitutional matters. Omar Abdullah said, “Article 370 makes concurrence of the J&K government a condition precedent for extension of a constitutional provision not failing under three subjects. The government means an elected government. President can’t seek concurrence of Governor, who is a representative or agent of the President. The same will apply even where only consent is required… NC will consult eminent lawyers to see how best we can challenge this blatantly unconstitutional order in court.”

The Governor’s administration has given such a consent to extend an Act of Parliament only once till date — in 1986, under Jagmohan. NC leaders A R Rather and Mohammad Shafi Uri had moved J&K High Court against it. “That petition is still pending with the court,’’ Rather said.