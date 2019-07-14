J-K: NC leader’s PSO killed in militant attack in South Kashmir

A Personal Security Officer (PSO) posted with National Conference leader Syed Tauqeer was killed after militants opened fire at him in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday. Tauqeer came under fire from militants during a party meeting, his PSO Riyaz Ahmed suffered bullet injuries and succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Advertising

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah condemning the attack conveyed his condolences to the slain PSO’s family. “My colleague from Kokernag in South Kashmir Judge (Retd) Tauqeer Sb was just attacked by militants. While he escaped unhurt his security officer was hit and killed in the line of duty. I unreservedly condemn this dastardly attack & convey my condolences to the family of the deceased,” Abdullah tweeted.

My colleague from Kokernag in South Kashmir Judge (Retd) Tauqeer Sb was just attacked by militants.While he escaped unhurt his security officer was hit & killed in the line of duty. I unreservedly condemn this dastardly attack & convey my condolences to the family of the deceased — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 14, 2019

J&K police spokesperson in an official release said that “terrorists fired upon a policeman on duty identified as Riyaz Ahmad.” “In this terror incident, he sustained critical gunshot injuries and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. However, the injured policeman succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We paid our rich tributes to Martyr Riyaz Ahmad who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the police said.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Omar said, “The security officer Selection Grade Constable Riyaz Ahmed Khan was posted with him for the last few years & was killed when 3 militants attacked a party convention. I’ve just spoken to Tauqeer Sb to convey my concern & my condolences for Riyaz’s death.”

Two injured in blast at Kulgam

Two people were injured in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, police said. “The blast occurred in Adigam village in which two people were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said.