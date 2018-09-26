J-K: NC expels provincial vice-president, seven others for filing nomination papers as independents

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Wednesday expelled its provincial vice-president among eight party leaders for filing nomination papers for various municipal wards going to polls from October 8. The party is facing a revolt from the party members for its decision to boycott urban and rural local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Identifying those who have been expelled for “anti-party activities” as Ayub Malik, Ashwani Charak, Kuldeep Gai, Ashok Singh Manhas, S. Sucha Singh, Subash Bhagat, Rekha Manhas and Manohar Lal Bhagat, an NC spokesperson Madan Mantoo said, “They have willfully violated the party decision of non-participation in civic boy polls.”

Meanwhile, sources said that Ayub Malik was Jammu provincial vice-president of National Conference. All these people had filed nomination papers for municipal polls across Jammu region as independents.

Significantly, the expulsions came two days after party’s state spokesperson Junaid Mattu had Monday resigned from the party in protest against its decision to boycott the coming local body elections in the state.

The decision appears to be aimed at sending a tough message to all the NC leaders deciding against its boycott decision on one hand and also to stem rumours about its fielding proxy candidates in the upcoming urban and rural local body elections.

Though both the NC and the PDP have decided not to contest the upcoming elections until Centre makes public its stand on Article 370 and 35-A guaranteeing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, BJP had recently accused both these organisations of fielding “proxy candidates’’.

Sources said that NC’s dilemma was mainly in respect to its members in Jammu region many of whom take their decision to boycott urban and rural local body elections as Kashmir centric. “We too have to take care of the aspirations of our people living in otherwise peaceful Jammu region,’’ one of them said on terms of anonymity.

The Municipal elections being held in the state after 13 years are scheduled to take place in four phases between October 8 – 16 on party basis. These are scheduled to be followed by Panchayat elections beginning November 17 on non-party basis after a delay of two years. These were last held in 2011 after 33 years.

Amidst concerns over militants likely to disturb the upcoming elections especially in Kashmir Valley, the state government has announced one-month additional salary to the employees deployed on poll duty. Over 4,000 sarpanches and nearly 40,000 panches will be elected in panchayat elections. Also, over 800 candidates including half independent ones have filed the nomination papers for civil body polls being held in Jammu district on October 8.

