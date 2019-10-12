J-K: Militants lob grenade in popular Srinagar market, 5 civilians injured

Five civilians were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade in a popular market area in Srinagar on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

While the condition of those injured is said to be stable, the police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway.

The suspected militants hurled the grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market, which is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk, a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI quoted.

The shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area, he said.

The grenade attack comes at a time when the Centre is easing off restriction in the Valley, which has been in a state of lockdown since August 5, when the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was diluted to strip the special status provided to J&K.

Earlier in the day, J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said all postpaid mobile services will stand restored and functional from Monday noon. The services were slated to resume on Saturday but a last-minute technical glitch led to postponing of the resumption of services.

Restrictions on the movement of people have been lifted in “over 99 per cent” areas of J&K, Kansal added.