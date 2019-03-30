Toggle Menu
J-K: Militants hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Pulwama, one jawan injured

One CRPF personnel was injured Saturday in a grenade attack by militants on the security force's bunker in South Kashmir's Pulwama.

The site of grenade attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

At least one CRPF personnel was injured Saturday in a grenade attack by militants on the security force’s bunker in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, police said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the militants.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a civilian was shot dead by militants in the Main Chowk area of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, two foreign JeM militants were killed and five army men injured in a pre-dawn encounter between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar.

More details are awaited

