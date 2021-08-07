J-K: Militant killed in Budgam encounter

August 7, 2021 8:42:02 am
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a search operation in the Mochuwa area of Budgam district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
“One terrorist was killed in the encounter. An AK assault rifle and one pistol were recovered from the slain terrorist,” the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding the search operation in the area is going on.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-