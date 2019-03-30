J-K: Militants kill civilian in Baramulla, police registers case

A civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The deceased civilian has been identified as Arjumand Majid Bhat and a case has been registered for the investigation into the case.

Bhat was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, PTI reported quoting a police officer.

Notably, the incident comes two months after Jammu and Kashmir Police declared Baramulla as the first police district in the Valley that no longer has any militants. There are 13 police districts in Kashmir.

“…Baramulla has become first district of Kashmir with no surviving militant as on date. J-K Police extends its thanks to the local population for all their support in providing a better security environment in the district,” the police had said in a statement.