J-K: ‘Militant’, Hurriyat activist killed; one shot at

A senior police official said that “it seems like this is one group against the other”. (Representational) A senior police official said that “it seems like this is one group against the other”. (Representational)

Unidentified gunmen struck at North, South and Central Kashmir on Saturday, killing two and injuring one. A Hurriyat activist was fatally shot in Sopore while a suspected militant was killed at Srinagar’s Naseem Bath area. A woman who was shot at in Pulwama has been moved to Srinagar for treatment.

In Srinagar, Asif Nazir Dar was shot at Hazratbal area and police claimed to have recovered a pistol from his possession. Dar, from Panzgam Awantipora, was first reported to be a student at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). However, university vice-chancellor Mushtaq Siddiqui said, “He’s not a student. I have informed the police as well that he probably had a fake identity card. He is not on the list of students of the university.”

Police claim that Dar was an active militant since January 2017. “Initially he had joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen but later got associated with the Esa Fazili group of terrorists.” A senior police official said that “it seems like this is one group against the other”.

A Twitter account ostensibly associated with ISJK has claimed that Dar was “a soldier of Khalifa and was killed by a bigger faction of ignorant and misguided today in Srinagar.”

In Sopora, Hurriyat activist Hakim-ur-Rehman (45) of Bomai received bullet injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Sopore SP Javaid Iqbal said that Rehman was shot at “by militants, about 100 metres from his house in Bomai. The incident occurred at 12 noon.” He said that Rehman had been booked under the Public Safety Act and had spent about 20 months in jail before he was recently released.

In Pulwama, Simran Jan (22) was shot at Saturday evening. Pulwama SP Chandan Kohli said that she was fired upon outside the Pulwama Jamia Masjid and was taken to Srinagar’s Bone and Joint Hospital. “She works at a parlour. The cause for the shooting is under investigation,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App