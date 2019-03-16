J-K: Man shot dead by militants in Awantipora

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead by suspected militants at Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night. Police said the man was “forcibly” taken by the militants and killed.

Advertising

The killing came come hours after a National Conference worker was shot at and injured in nearby Bijbehara in Anantnag.

A J&K police statement issued on Thursday night said that the slain civilian, identified as Manzoor Ahmad, was a resident of Dogripora in Awantipora was “forcibly taken away by the terrorists and shot dead”. A senior police official in South Kashmir told The Indian Express that a group of three militants active in that particular area is believed to be behind this incident. “The investigation is going on,” said the official.