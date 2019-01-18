J-K makes it mandatory for govt staff to attend R-Day events

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made it mandatory for government employees to attend the Republic Day functions at Srinagar and Jammu and has warned that any failure will be “construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of Government instructions”.

“It is the duty of every government servant to attend the (Republic Day) function which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our Nation,” reads a government order issued by the Deputy Secretary Chander Prakash. “All the officers and officials of the State government stationed at Jammu/Srinagar are, therefore, enjoined upon to attend the functions of the Republic Day celebration… as part of their official duty. Failure to attend the function will be construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of Government instructions”.

Top officials have been asked to ensure that the staff working under them attends the Republic Day functions at Jammu and Srinagar.

“All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Director/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places,” the order reads.

The main Republic Day function in Jammu and Kashmir would be held at Jammu where Governor Satya Pal Malik will preside over at the official function. In the Kashmir Valley, the main function would be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

The order (No: GAD(Adm)173/2015-I) issued by the General Administration Department has asked the J&K State Road Transport Corporation and the Tourism Development Corporation to keep its vehicles ready for transportation of the employees to the Republic Day function.

“Further, the Managing Director, J&K SRTC Ltd and the Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation Limited shall ensure that the buses/canter vehicles of their corporations are deployed for transportation of the employees of moving departments at Jammu report at their allotted government colonies/hotels/security zones … and facilitate to-and-fro movement of the employees for attending the republic Day function at university of Jammu,” it reads.