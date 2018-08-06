J-K: Low-intensity blast at Doda school, principal hurt

According to sources, senior police officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blast in school. According to sources, senior police officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blast in school.

A government school principal was among two persons injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place Monday at a school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shiva village at hilly Doda district.

The explosion took place around 9.15 am when the principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Shiva, Hoshiyar Singh, entered his office along with nearly half a dozen staff members, sources said. Besides the principal, staff member Sharifa was also injured while the furniture and documents in the room caught fire. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, senior police officers rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident, The police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the matter. A team of forensic experts has also been called from Jammu to ascertain the cause of the blast.

Hoshiyar Singh was rushed to government-run district hospital at Doda from where he was taken to Narayana Super Speciality hospital near Katra. His condition is said to be stable, sources said, adding Sharifa sustained minor burns. The fire was brought under control by other staff.

