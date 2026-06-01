J-K Lt Governor’s anti-drug drive gets unlikely ally — Jamaat splinter group JDF

As Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha led a ‘Nasha Mukt (Drug-free) J&K’ march in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Monday morning, it received support from an unlikely quarter, the Justice and Development Front (JDF) — a splinter group of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.
On Monday, JDF members, including general secretary Sayar Ahmad Reshi, walked shoulder to shoulder with the Lt Governor at Kulgam.
While a large number of government employees, school children and village residents participated in the rally, the presence of the JDF leadership and workers was significant.
The JDF, a political organisation, is a splinter group of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami that was born out of the panel formed by the party to engage in talks with the Centre and to devise a strategy for lifting the ban on Jamaat.
However, in the 2024 Assembly elections, the panel decided to jump into the electoral fray and fielded 10 candidates as Independents. But after the panel formally announced the formation of the JDF as a “political wing” of Jamaat-e-Islami, most of the top Jamaat leaders distanced themselves from it.
“JDF remains committed to building a healthier and safer society and calls upon all sections of the community to join this movement,” the group said on Monday after attending Sinha’s padyatra. “Thousands of workers, members and supporters of the Justice and Development front participated in the ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyan at Kulgam, an initiative organised under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha ji… The campaign aims to eliminate the growing menace of drugs from society and advocate for a Jammu and Kashmir free from all forms of intoxication,” the statement said.
The party has called for a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol as well. “The party believes that the true freedom from addiction requires addressing not only narcotics but also alcohol, which has devastating social and health consequences,” it said.
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The JDF workers at the drug-free rally were led by the party general secretary Sayar Ahmad Reshi, Kulgam district patron Mohammad Yousuf Rather and district president Bilal Ahmad Mir.
Reshi, a resident of Kulgam, contested the 2024 Assembly elections against Communist leader M Y Trigami. Though he lost the election by around 8,000 votes, he was the only JDF candidate who not only managed to save his deposit but also secured over 25,000 votes.
Over the last few days, the JDF published online posters welcoming Lt Governor Sinha and asked the people of Kulgam to join the event.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More