J-K Lt Governor’s anti-drug drive gets unlikely ally — Jamaat splinter group JDF

As Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha led a ‘Nasha Mukt (Drug-free) J&K’ march in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Monday morning, it received support from an unlikely quarter, the Justice and Development Front (JDF) — a splinter group of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

On Monday, JDF members, including general secretary Sayar Ahmad Reshi, walked shoulder to shoulder with the Lt Governor at Kulgam.

While a large number of government employees, school children and village residents participated in the rally, the presence of the JDF leadership and workers was significant.

The JDF, a political organisation, is a splinter group of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami that was born out of the panel formed by the party to engage in talks with the Centre and to devise a strategy for lifting the ban on Jamaat.