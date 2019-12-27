J-K: Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Rajouri

Significantly, the Pakistani shelling in Rajouri came a day after the Indian army in a retaliatory fire killed at least two Pakistani soldiers along the LoC opposite Poonch’s Krishna Ghati area. (File) Significantly, the Pakistani shelling in Rajouri came a day after the Indian army in a retaliatory fire killed at least two Pakistani soldiers along the LoC opposite Poonch’s Krishna Ghati area. (File)

A barrack and a roller belonging to GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force) were damaged on Friday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at various places along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that around 1.15 pm, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added.

Later, in the evening around 6.30 pm, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing in Kalal area of Nowshera sector as well. The Indian Army was giving a befitting reply, the spokesperson added.

While there was no official word about damage to any property, locals said that a number of shells fell within the premises of GREF at village Deeng in Kalal area near Nowshera. An old GREF barrack and a roller were damaged in shelling, locals said, adding there were no casualties as a few GREF labourers had gone into the underground bunker before the shells landed there.

Significantly, the Pakistani shelling in Rajouri came a day after the Indian army in a retaliatory fire killed at least two Pakistani soldiers along the LoC opposite Poonch’s Krishna Ghati area. Some Pakistani posts were also damaged in the firing by Indian army which followed unprovoked mortar shelling by Pak troops on the civilian population in KG sector.

