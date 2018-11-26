J-K: India, Pakistan hold flag meeting along International Border in Ramgarh sector

Three days after holding Brigade Commander-level flag meeting at Chakkan Da Bagh across the LoC meeting point in Poonch, both India and Pakistan Monday held a meeting along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramgarh sector.

Pointing out that the meeting was organised by Pakistani Rangers, official sources said that it lasted for half an hour beginning 12.30 pm. The BSF delegation was led by M K Yadav, Commandant BSF, while Pakistani Rangers were led by Wing Cdr Mehran.

During the meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces, inter alia, discussed various issues including incidents of firing on International Border, presence of suspects in border areas and other routine issues related to border management, sources said. On Sunday, a similar meeting was held along the International Border in Marh-Gajansu area.

Earlier on Friday last, both India and Pakistan had a brigade commander level flag meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chakkan Da Bagh, the LoC crossing point in Poonch district. The meeting was held in the wake of exchange of small arms fire and mortar shelling at frequent intervals between two sides during the past many days.

Four people including three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in unprovoked Pakistani shelling during the current month alone.