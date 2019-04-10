Toggle Menu
J-K: Curfew continues in Kishtwar after militants kill RSS leader and his PSO

Fifty-year-old Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar were shot dead by militants inside the Kishtwar district hospital on Tuesday.

With the situation still tense following the killing of a senior RSS functionary and his PSO, curfew continued to remain in force in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah towns of Chenab Valley region for the second day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services also suspended in entire Chenab Valley comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts, sources said.

While the PSO had died on the spot, RSS leader succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu later during the day.

Official sources said that a decision about relaxation in curfew will be taken only after Sharma’s cremation takes place in Kishtwar around 13 noon.

