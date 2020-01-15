J-K: Hizbul militant, linked to BJP leader’s murder, killed in encounter

Nearly three months ago, police had arrested over a dozen people in Kishtwar and Doda districts on charges of providing logistics to militants who were planning to revive militancy in the Chenab Valley region (Representational) Nearly three months ago, police had arrested over a dozen people in Kishtwar and Doda districts on charges of providing logistics to militants who were planning to revive militancy in the Chenab Valley region (Representational)

In a major success against militancy in the Chenab Valley region of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, police and security forces on Wednesday morning killed a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militant in hilly Doda district.

The slain militant has been identified as Haroon Abbas Wani, an MBA who had quit his job with a pharmaceutical company in Jammu to join terror ranks in September 2018, sources said. The police had announced a cash award of Rs 15 lakh on his head only three months ago.

Giving details, sources said that following a tip-off about the presence of some militants outside Gundana village near Doda, it cordoned off the area leading to an encounter in the morning. During the encounter, Haroon was killed, they said, adding other militants managed to escape. However, operation to track down absconding militants was in progress, they added.

Haroon, a close associate of the Hizbul Mujahideen commander Jahangir Saroori, one of the longest surviving militant in the UT, was wanted by police and security in connection with the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and an RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma among four people, besides some incidents of weapon snatching in Kishtwar.

Nearly three months ago, police had arrested over a dozen people in Kishtwar and Doda districts on charges of providing logistics to militants who were planning to revive militancy in the Chenab Valley region. According to police, the conspiracy was hatched by Hizbul Mujahideen commander Jahangir Saroori with Osama, Zahid and Nissar Ahmed Sheikh. Another militant Moin-ul-Islam also joined them later. Osama along with Zahid was among three militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Ramban district on September 28.

