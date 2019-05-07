J-K: Restriction on civilian traffic between Srinagar-Udhampur section relaxed

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday further relaxed restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Udhampur stretch of Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The ban will now be imposed just once a week, on Sunday, on the stretch.

Advertising

The restrictions on the civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Udhampur section of the national highway-44 will be lifted on Wednesdays with effect from May 23, according to an official statement.

Read | A day in the life of officer issuing passes on J&K national highway: ‘I gave 150 passes today… I hope I don’t have to return here’

The government stated that the purpose of these restrictions is in the larger interest of the security of everyone and appealed the people to extend full cooperation in the smooth regulation of traffic. “The restrictions strike a balance between the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them on one side and the needs of security forces. The restrictions will continue to be reviewed on a real-time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days,” the statement read.

Advertising

The decision comes just a day after the Supreme Court refused to issue any direction on a plea challenging curbs on civilian movement along the J&K national highway. On April 3, the J&K Home Department had issued an order banning the movement of civilian traffic on the 270-km Udhampur-Baramulla stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for two days every week from 4 am to 5 pm. According to the order, on Sundays and Wednesdays, the stretch was meant exclusively for military movement.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government had on April 21 announced that traffic along the Srinagar-Baramulla stretch will be restricted only on Sundays.

The ban was imposed following the deadly attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama that saw the killing of 40 security personnel.