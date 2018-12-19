Section of upper-class India are ‘rotten potatoes’, have sensitivity towards society: Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday slammed a section of the country’s upper class for their lack of sensitivity towards the society and likened them to “rotten potatoes”. Malik, who was addressing a function of the state’s Sainik Welfare Society, targeted the wealthier politicians and bureaucrats in Kashmir and criticised them for not contributing to the society through charities. Speaking in Hindi, he called them “sade se aalu (rotten potatoes)”.

“The big segment of society in this country, those who are wealthy — in Kashmir, politicians and bureaucrats are all wealthy — do not have any sensitivity towards society. They do not do charity of even a single rupee,” PTI quoted Malik as saying.

“But there are a few like this in the upper classes. Please do not take it badly, I consider them ‘rotten potatoes’, not human beings,” Malik said while addressing the function.

“When a journalist posed a question to the country’s wealthiest man, who spent Rs 700 crore on the marriage of his daughter, whether he undertakes any charity, he said he does not do charity but adds to the wealth of the country,” Malik said without taking any names.

“In Europe and other countries, they do charity. The Microsoft owner does charity of his 99-per cent wealth. But he said he does not do charity but adds to the wealth of the country. Does he increase the wealth of the country by spending Rs 700 crore on the marriage of his daughter?” the governor went on to ask.

Malik further commented that “with Rs 700 crore, 700 big schools could have been built in the state and 7,000 widows of slain soldiers could have brought up their children.”

“But they will not (do charity). The sensitivity that should be in this (upper class) section of the society is not there,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the common citizens’ contribution to the country, he said, “Society is not formed due to the upper classes, but from farmers, employees, people working in industries and men in the armed forces.”

“Let us boost the morale of our armed forces and help them and remember them,” Malik added.